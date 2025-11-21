Nigerian Gospel Singer, Adedoyin Oseni, Ignites The Stage In U With ‘Gratitude’

UK-based Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, and saxophonist, Adedoyin Oseni, whose music fuses gospel, Afro-influences, highlife, and R&B, with his soulful saxophone performances, is set to thrill fans and music lovers in Sheffield, UK, tomorrow, Saturday, November 22. The event, tagged Gratitude: With Adedoyin Oseni, will feature powerful line up guest artistes, including:

Theophilus Ogaga – a vessel who brings purity, depth, and intimacy in worship through the violin; GtPraise – carrying fire, passion, and a sound that stirs revival; Kminor – a gifted guitarist whose sound creates atmosphere and lifts the room; Angela Ohio – who blessed us last year and returns with even more grace; and Odunayo Aboderin whose voices pierces the soul of man. In addition to his music, Oseni is also a philanthropist and mentor, committed to uplifting communities and emerging artists.

Speaking with New Telegraph, he said that ‘Gratitude’ is a night of thanksgiving, worship, joy, and testimonies, adding that “it’s a gathering where we pause to thank God intentionally — for life, for His mercy, for open doors, and for the journey He has carried us through. It is an atmosphere where sound meets spirit, and where people come expecting and leave transformed. “Last year, we hosted a ‘Praise Party in Sheffield’, and the response was incredible.

People were blessed, testimonies followed, and there was a clear pull in my spirit to continue. “This year’s edition is called ‘Gratitude’ because I strongly feel that God has preserved us, elevated us, and shown us mercy in ways we cannot explain. ‘Gratitude 2025’ is a continuation — but with a deeper purpose and a stronger mandate.”

According to him, the guest artistes were chosen because they represent excellence, anointing, and sincerity — people who don’t just perform but minister. He added that people should expect the best, a sound of gratitude, a heart of worship, and an atmosphere of encounter. “I’m coming with a renewed expression of thanksgiving through music, new sounds, testimonies, and a moment of deep reflection and celebration.

“People should expect an evening where God is honoured and lives are refreshed. I expect hearts to open; lives to be transformed; people to reconnect with God; and a strong sense of community “Most importantly, that everyone leaves saying, ‘I’m grateful… and my spirit is full.’

‘Gratitude’ is not just an event — it’s an experience. And I’m inviting everyone to come with an open heart, a thankful spirit, and an expectation to encounter God,” Oseni said.