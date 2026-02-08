footballer Tributes have poured in following the death of Nigerian non-leagueSaburi Olayinka Adeniji, who passed away in the United Kingdom (UK).

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the footballer died of a severe brain injury just one day before his wife and four-year-old daughter arrived to see him.

According to the report, Adeniji, a winger for Kings Park Rangers in Halstead, Essex, died in the hospital on Friday, February 6.

Prior to his death, Adeniji was admitted to intensive care on January 25 with a serious brain stem injury. His family had travelled from Nigeria to be by his side, but arrived after his passing.

The club confirmed the tragic news in a statement, saying, “It is with great sadness that we must announce our number 17 Saburi Adeniji ‘Ola’ passed away yesterday morning.

“He fought so hard to still be here for when his family arrived. His wife and daughter, unfortunately, arrived this morning, a day late.

“He will always be a King. He will always be loved.”