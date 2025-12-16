Rising Nigerian footballer, Yinka Odunlami has shared an emotional account of how his dream to relocate to Europe was halted after he was denied a UK visa for a proposed trial with English Premier League (EPL) giants Chelsea.

Odunlami, a left winger who currently plays for Nine Planets FC, revealed that his breakthrough opportunity came in 2019 after he won a Rexona-sponsored football competition that earned him a one-week trial in England.

However, the opportunity slipped away when his visa application was rejected due to insufficient funds in his bank account.

According to the young footballer, embassy officials told him the decision was based solely on his financial situation.

He expressed frustration over the outcome, noting that he believed his nationality may have played a role, adding that the same application might have been approved had he applied from another country.

The setback was a crushing blow for Odunlami, who described the Chelsea trial as his first major chance on the global stage.

Despite the disappointment, he refused to give up on his career and continued working toward his goals.

A year later, during the COVID-19 period, another opportunity emerged when he was selected for a Neymar-related youth football programme.

Unfortunately, fate struck again as injury ruled him out just weeks before the event, denying him another chance to impress on an international platform.

Reflecting on his journey, Odunlami said football remains his greatest source of motivation. He explained that despite years of setbacks, injuries and missed opportunities, his belief in his ability and love for the game continue to drive him forward.

His story mirrors the struggles faced by many young African footballers who battle financial limitations, administrative barriers and bad timing while chasing their dreams.

Still, Odunlami remains determined, holding on to the hope that persistence and resilience will eventually lead him to his long-awaited breakthrough.