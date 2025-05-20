Nigerian Football Legends, Kanu, Ikpeba Support NNL’s Revival

Share

Two of Nigeria’s most celebrated football legends, Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Ikpeba, have publicly endorsed the ongoing transformation of the Nigerian National League (NNL), commending both the competitive quality and the progressive leadership within the second tier of Nigerian football.

Victor Ikpeba, the 1997 CAF African Footballer of the Year, was in attendance at the Mobolaji Bank Anthony Stadium in Onikan, Lagos on Sunday to witness a gripping Match Day 15 encounter between Smart City FC and Warri Wolves.

The match ended in a 1–1 draw, a result that significantly boosts Warri Wolves’ chances of qualifying for the prestigious NNL Super Eight, the decisive playoff round of the league.

Speaking on the sidelines of the match, Ikpeba praised the league’s evolution and competitiveness.

“The standard of play is good and the league is very competitive. I look forward to attending the NNL Super Eight,” he said, reflecting on the league’s rising profile under its current leadership.

On his part, Nwankwo Kanu, Chairman of Enyimba International FC, Nigeria’s most decorated football club, expressed his admiration for the intensity and talent on display throughout the current NNL season.

“There is great hope for Nigerian football from what I am seeing in the NNL. I have seen some of the games of the ongoing season. What I have seen is encouraging. These players are hungry, talented, and just need the right platform,” Kanu noted.

Kanu and Ikpeba—winners of the CAF African Footballer of the Year in 1996 & 1999 and 1997 respectively—join a growing list of former professionals who are throwing their support behind the domestic football ecosystem.

Their active involvement and public endorsements are expected to bolster the visibility of the NNL, drawing attention from stakeholders, sponsors, and fans alike, while also amplifying the league’s role in the development of homegrown talent and grassroots football across Nigeria.

As the NNL season builds towards its Super Eight climax, the league is fast becoming a critical platform for discovering Nigeria’s next generation of football stars—a transformation now recognized and celebrated by the country’s football royalty.

