Nigerian Flying Eagles Star, Daga Sentenced To Six Months

Super Eagles midfielder, Daniel Daga, has been sentenced to six months in prison following a conviction for a non-consensual sexual act.

The 19-year-old joined the five-time Norwegian champions in January 2025 and has since made seventeen appearances, scoring three goals.

Daga has also represented Nigeria’s Flying Eagles at the 2023 and 2025 FIFA U20 World Cups.

After just a year with Molde, he has been suspended from the club following the formal sexual assault charge.

Daniel Daga Receives Six-Month Prison Sentence

The Nordmøre og Romsdal District Court handed down the verdict on Tuesday, finding the Flying Eagles international, Daniel Daga, guilty of the offence.

In addition to the six-month prison sentence, Daga has been ordered to pay NOK 10,000 in legal costs, according to Norwegian broadcaster TV 2.

Daga’s lawyer, Astrid Bolstad, confirmed that he intends to appeal the decision, maintaining his innocence and asserting that the encounter was consensual.

“He is deeply sorry that the verdict turned out this way. He believes he is innocent and that everything happened with consent,” Bolstad told TV 2. “He will appeal the verdict. It is not final.”

Following the conviction, Molde FK announced on Tuesday evening that Daga has been suspended from the matchday squad indefinitely.

“This is a very demanding matter for all involved,” the club stated. “As an employer, Molde Football Club has a responsibility to support our employees responsibly while respecting the seriousness of the situation.

Based on the circumstances and the ongoing legal process, the club has decided that the player will not be included in the match squad until further notice.”