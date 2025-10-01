Nigerian Flour Millers Source N203bn Worth Of Wheat From US

United States wheat export to Nigeria has reached N203 billion ($139.5 million) in the first six months of the year. It was gathered that the country’s millers had witnessed 246 per cent increase in their shipments when compared with the same period in 2024, when $40.3 million worth of wheat was exported.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) report, the millers would also import more wheat in the 2025-26 due to a more stable foreign exchange rate, improved consumer purchasing power and lower world grain prices, stressing that additional 475,000 tonnes would be added to the projected figure of 6.25 million tonnes.

It said: “Wheat imports are estimated at 6.7 million tonnes, up from 6.25 million tonnes last year. A temporary zero-duty import policy in 2024 helped millers by making wheat cheaper and more readily available in the first months of 2025. A significant number of wheat millers in Nigeria prefer hard wheat flour, as approximately 70 per cent of wheat flour is currently used for bread production, with the rest used for cakes, biscuits and pastries.

Bread demand remains steady despite price fluctuations with noodles the second most in demand product. It noted that many businesses had seen improved profit margins, following the implementation of the temporary zero-duty import policy.

Also in its forecast, USDA said that Nigeria would harvest 135,000 tonnes of wheat in the 2025/2026 season, adding the expectation represents a 13 per cent increase from the previous season’s 120,000 tonnes, driven by improved yields and an expansion of cultivated land. It attributed the positive outlook to an expected 7 per cent rise in yields, reaching 1.2 tonnes per hectare due to the adoption of improved seed varieties.

Also it stressed that the total area dedicated to wheat cultivation is set to expand to 115,000 hectares, 15,000 hectares more than the previous season. Recall that in July 2025, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that five ships discharged 270,707 of the grain at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port, Apapa, saying that Effy N offloaded 53,000 tonnes; Silhouette Island, 55,000 tonnes; Desert Diamond, 52, 861 tonnes, Spring Lotus, 56, 570 tonnes and Tegal, 53, 276 tonnes.

In May, the NPA data revealed that 416,161 tonnes of the grain were discharged at ABTL, GDNL, Standard Flour Mills (SFM) and Josepdam terminals from four vessels.

According to the shipping data ABTL moored Desert Glory with 53,785 tonnes; Ton Hill, 53,444 tonnes; Spring Lotus, 53,445 tonnes; Copenhagen Commerce, 56,136 tonnes, San Antonio, 52,250 tonnes, CL Jiangmen, 24,000 tonnes. Also, GDNL received Shanghai Eagle laden with 40,400 tonnes, Serenity, 34,513 tonnes, while SFM berthed Malteza with 14,300 tonnes and Yasa Rose, 15,087 tonnes.

At Tincan Island and Calabar ports, Josepdam took delivery of 35,802 tonnes from Lyra M and Desert Ranger, 17,000 tonnes respectively. Un February six vessels also berthed with 209,944 tonnes of Russian wheat valued at N194 billion ($118 million) at the Lagos ports despite bad weather which hit Russian grain, leading to 30 per cent fall in export. Of the imports to Lagos Port, NPA’s shipping data revealed that Unity Discovery with 57,029.34 tonnes; Alypso N, 54,999 tonnes and Copenhagen Commerce, 56,844 tonnes offloaded the grain at ABTL.

Also, Sweet lady II, 37,400 tonnes and Allegra, 29,701 tonnes berthed at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) of the port, while Alda berthed with 31,000 tonnes at Josepdam, Tincan Island Port in January. Meanwhile, the National Project Coordinator of National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-pocket Project (NAGS-AP), Ishaku Buba, the wheat production programme for the 2024/2025 dry season has been launched across 16 wheat-producing states, targeting 280,000 farmers.

He said that the country anticipated a significant boost in wheat production, with the expected output generating revenue exceeding N1.25 trillion. Also, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari has said that wheat farmers were expecting bumper harvest this year based on the Federal Government’s intervention in the phase one of dry season wheat production of 2024-2025, which ended on December 2024. Kyari stressed that the Federal Government subsidised wheat seeds to the tune of 75 per cent, with farmers paying 25 per cent of the seed amount.