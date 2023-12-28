Nigerian Firm To Deliver Gas To S’Africa, Liberia, Cameroon

A Nigerian company, Riverside LNG, is tidying up an agreement to supply gas to South Africa. This would be the first such deal between Nigeria and South Africa. Information is also rife the company is also exploring opportunities in Liberia and Cameroon.

New Telegraph yesterday also learnt that Riverside LNG earlier this year signed a gas- export partnership agreement with Johannes Schuetze Energy Import AG of Germany. Chief Executive Officer, Riverside LNG, David Ige confirmed the development in an interview.

He said the company was now looking for deals on the African continent and that Nigeria has Africa’s largest gas reserves. Ige said: “We’d probably very early in the year close out another segment of the market, an offtake for South Africa.

There’s a massively evolving gas market in the region, anything around 3,000 nautical miles of Nigeria. So that covers southern Africa, western Africa, all to northwest Europe and to the Caribbean and South America broadly.”