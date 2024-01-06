Nigerian Firm Signs $1 Billion Gas Flaring Deal With Chinese Company

A Nigerian energy company, NIGUS International, has signed a $1 billion agreement with a Chinese firm, Beijing Zhogmin Xinjun-long New Energy Technology Company Ltd for the finance and advance solutions for gas flaring in Nigeria.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the signing of the agreement was yesterday done in Abuja under the national directive from President Bola Tinubu.

The innovative technology, Saturday Telegraph gathered, would gener- ate Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) products such as synthetic diesel to enhance the energy mix, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for export, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas), among other advancements.

The Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of NIGUS, Malik Ado Ibrahim, said the collaboration with the Chinese company was focused on integrating its cutting-edge technology to convert flared gas for commercial use.

He said: “The joint venture is about NIGUS, as a renewable energy company, joining forces with the technology that allows us to bring a clean climate economy to Nigeria and create value from what we are wasting at the moment to generate pricing energy.

“We seem not to be contributing to the carbon footprint, we flare a lot of our gas, and 90% of what we produce in Nigeria is being flared, not utilizing the gas.

“We are bringing to play a very modern, state-of-the- art technology by joining forces with China to create wealth and carbon