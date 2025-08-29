Nigerian Firm Partners NEPC, Customs To Promote Exports, Local Artisans

A Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Le Look Nigeria Limited, has partnered with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to promote non-oil exports and empower local artisans, particularly Nigerian women and youths.

New Telegraph reports that it is the first SME to receive the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) certificate from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Chinwe Ezenwa, noted that the collaboration includes the launch of an export skills acquisition centre and a fashion innovation hub to equip individuals with skills in bag-making and international trade to meet the growing global demand for handcrafted bags from Nigeria.

As a certified AEO, she explained that the company had benefited from trade facilitation, reduced costs, and improved efficiency in its export and import activities, supporting Nigeria’s goal of becoming a leading trade hub.

On its partnership with UNDP Nigeria, the founder said that Le Look Bags Academy had launched a training programme designed to equip unemployed youth with limited formal education, primarily women, with practical skills in bag-making as a sustainable livelihood mechanism, noting that the academy serves as the leading hub for mastering bag-making and digital technology skills.

Ezenwa stressed that arrangements had been concluded to hold an event on October 1, 2025, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, noting that the event, which is themed: “Legacy of Resilience: Empowering Entrepreneurs for Africa’s Economic Future,” would attract many dignitaries across the country.

Ezenwa added, “Le Look 40th Anniversary is a milestone that celebrates resilience, creativity, and the power of Nigerian enterprise.

“Founded in 1985, Le Look has grown from a small women-led business into a proudly Nigerian manufacturer, exporting unique, locally crafted bags to international markets.

“Over four decades, we have stayed true to our mission of strengthening local manufacturing, creating jobs, transferring skills, opening doors for women and youth in enterprise, supporting Nigeria’s non-oil export drive and the AfCFTA agenda.”

Ezenwa said that the event would attract over 300 distinguished guests, including senior government officials, private sector leaders, development partners, and entrepreneurs across generations; the day will feature a keynote address and fireside conversations with veteran entrepreneurs as well as panel sessions on business longevity, stressing that exhibitions by government and trade agencies will be part of the activities.