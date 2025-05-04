Nigerian Firm, Brazilian Varsity Sign MoU To Boost Livestock Production

Share

The Chief Executive Officer of Silagreen International Agro Development Limited, Michael Olusegun Akinruli, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria and Brazil aimed at improving livestock production and enhancing national food security.

The partnership involves Silagreen, Brazil’s University of Zebu Breeders Association (ABCZ), the Educational Foundation for the Development of Agricultural Sciences (FUNDAGRI), and the Associated Colleges of Uberaba (FAZU), with facilitation by ZEBUEMBRYO Company, Silagreen’s Brazilian partner.

In a statement on Sunday, Akinruli described the MoU as a strategic collaboration for cultural and scientific exchange, especially in the area of dairy and cattle production.

He said the programme would offer Nigerian students, graduates, and farmers specialized training through short-term courses ranging from one to six months.

“The courses will be delivered in a hybrid format—partly online from Nigeria and completed with practical sessions in Brazil,” he explained.

“The University of Cattle in Brazil, where the programme will be hosted, is fully dedicated to cattle nutrition, genetics, and livestock management.”

Akinruli said the initiative would also support the new Federal Ministry of Livestock Development through technology transfer and capacity building.

According to him, Silagreen is already pioneering livestock genetics in Nigeria, having recently completed the country’s first embryo transfer in cattle.

He emphasized the importance of data in livestock management and said Silagreen is building a comprehensive database to guide farmers in selecting productive animals for breeding.

“Our company focuses on nutrition, genetic improvement, and management. This MoU strengthens our efforts and will help prepare Nigeria for the projected population growth of 500 million by 2050,” he said.

The Chairman of Silagreen, Amos Aderemi Ayodele, urged all levels of government and agricultural stakeholders to leverage the opportunity.

He noted Brazil’s global leadership in tropical cattle genetics, developed over 90 years, and its relevance to Nigeria’s Zebu cattle breed.

“Brazil transformed cattle genetics and now leads the world in tropical dairy and beef production. Nigeria can replicate this progress within a short period,” Ayodele said.

He praised the Federal Government for creating a supportive environment for food security and self-reliance.

Silagreen’s Technical Director, Adeola Adesote, highlighted the lack of field competence in Nigeria’s livestock industry. He said the MoU addresses this gap by offering hands-on training tailored to local needs.

“Our livestock industry lacks specialization. This partnership will equip Nigerians with practical skills in nutrition, genetics, and management—areas critical to improving dairy and beef output,” Adesote stated.

He also emphasized the need to match academic theory with real-world practice to enhance productivity in Nigeria’s livestock sector.

