Nigerian Filmmaker, Esione, Amplifies Nollywood’s Global Footprint At Cannes, Berlin

Following a strategic presence at MIPCOM in Cannes, Nigerian filmmaker and CEO of Mickey’s Film Production, Michael Igwe Esione, continued his international market engagement at the 76th Berlinale (Berlin International Film Festival) and its renowned European Film Market (EFM). Building on insights gained in Cannes, Esione approached Berlinale with a refined global strategy.

“It was a completely different mindset this time,” Esione explains. “MIPCOM taught me how these markets operate. At the Berlinale, I wasn’t just observing anymore, I was a participant with something to offer.” At the heart of the festival lies the European Film Market (EFM), the business engine of Berlinale, where global distribution deals, co-production partnerships, and financing structures are negotiated.

Hosted within the historic Gropius Bau and the Marriott Hotel, the EFM attracts sales agents, distributors, streamers, and funders from across the world. “The EFM badge was my passport to the business heart of the festival,” Esione notes. “You’re not just watching cinema you’re walking through the place where its future is being bought and sold.”

According to Esione, during his time in Berlin, he held focused meetings with European distributors, co-producers, and acquisitions executives to explore international opportunities for his upcoming slate. He also notes that discussions are currently ongoing regarding potential distribution and collaborative partnerships.

Among the projects introduced during these meetings were: ‘Jesse’s Troubles’, an emotionally layered drama exploring betrayal, consequence, and redemption, a story designed to resonate with both African and international audiences through its universal themes and cinematic depth; and ‘Ride or Die’, a high-intensity drama series blending loyalty, ambition, and survival within contemporary urban Africa, positioned for global streaming platforms and international co-production opportunities.

Both projects represent Esione’s commitment to elevating Nollywood storytelling through stronger production value, structured market positioning, and cross-border collaboration. “Stories travel. What matters is how we package them, position them, and build the right partnerships around them. Nollywood has the emotion and audience power.

The next step is global structure,” Esione emphasises. Strategic industry engagement Beyond market meetings, Esione also participated in the European Film Market (EFM) Workshop, where he engaged with influential African film stakeholders including: the Founder of the Nigerian International Film Summit (NIFS), Ijeoma Onah; and the Director-General of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr. Shaibu Husseini.

According to him, the discussions centred on strengthening African cinema’s global presence, regulatory frameworks, and sustainable industry collaboration. “These conversations are vital,” Esione says, adding that “beyond premieres and red carpets, real progress happens when industry leaders align on long-term vision.”

A Growing Production Legacy Under Mickey’s Film Production, Esione has previously produced ‘Big Fat Lie’, ‘Slay Queen’, ‘Boss Lady’, ‘In The Deep’, ‘A Ride Too Far’, and ‘No Strings’. His transition from regional production to international market engagement signals a deliberate evolution not just attending festivals, but building global pipelines for African intellectual property.

Looking Ahead From the Croisette in Cannes to the red carpets of Berlin, Esione’s journey reflects a broader ambition: positioning Nollywood as a structured, export-ready industry capable of competing and collaborating at the highest global levels. As conversations continue around ‘Jesse’s Troubles’ and ‘Ride or Die’, one thing is clear this is not just festival attendance. It is strategic expansion.