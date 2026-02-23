Nigerian Fashion Designer Shot Dead After Nightclub Dispute In New York

A 30-year-old Nigerian fashion designer based in the United States, Sheriff Shittu, has been killed after a confrontation with an intoxicated patron at a nightclub in Brooklyn, New York.

It was learnt that the fatal incident occurred in the early hours of February 14 at Quilox Restaurant and Lounge, located in the East Flatbush area of Brooklyn.

Reports indicate that the shooting took place at about 4:25 a.m. According to preliminary accounts, the suspect had been involved in a disturbance inside the club and was being escorted out by security personnel when the situation escalated.

While being led out of the premises, the individual allegedly produced a firearm and opened fire. Witnesses said the suspect had earlier behaved disorderly and was accused of making inappropriate advances toward female guests, including Shittu’s girlfriend, triggering a heated exchange.

Shittu had visited the club with his younger brother, Fawaz Shittu, to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Speaking after the incident, Fawaz described the moment as devastating, recalling his frantic attempts to get his brother to respond after he was shot.

Another relative, Salem Shittu, raised concerns about security lapses at the venue, questioning how a firearm was able to pass through screening at the entrance.

He said stricter security measures could have prevented the tragedy. Law enforcement officials said the suspect fled the scene immediately after the shooting and remains at large. An investigation is ongoing.