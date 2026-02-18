Nigerian Exporters Envisage N678bn Earnings From Processed Cashew Nuts

Exporters of processed cashew are to realise N678 billion ($522 million) from 80,300 tonnes of the nuts this year, following the establishment of a new cashew processing facility in Ogun State. It was learnt that about 220 tonnes of raw cashew would be processed daily at the facility once it becomes operational.

Currently, local price of the raw cashew nut is $1,500 (N2.2 milliom) per tonne at farm gate, while processed nuts is sold at $6,500 (10.4 million) per tonne as the country is expecting 405,000 tonnes from their yields in the harvesting season this year.

The new facility is expected to boost earning by 77 per in the global market because of market pressure and high-grade processed cashew. Last week, a Singapore based agricultural commodities trader, Robust International announced plans to build a new cashew processing facility in Ogun State to strengthen value addition in the cashew sector.

The company said that the new project would enable it to more than double its total cashew processing capacity in the country, saying that the Ogun State facility would raise the processing capacity in Nigeria to 220 tonnes per day, up from the current 100 tonnes per day, according to company executives.

The company stressed that it has secured a $75 million debt facility from GuarantCo, a financial institution that specialises in providing credit guarantees to support private sector projects in developing markets.

It noted: “The new facility will deliver significant benefits to the local economy, notably through the sourcing of cashew nuts from around 10,000 small scale producers, most of whom earn low incomes.”

Also, British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jonny Baxter said that the financing aligns with broader efforts to promote local value addition and export growth. He explained: “By backing investment into local processing and value addition, this transaction supports jobs, exports and more resilient agricultural supply chains.

“Through the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnerships and the Developing Countries Trading Scheme, the UK is supporting Nigerian businesses to scale exports to the UK and beyond.”

Recalled that preliminary estimates from independent agribusiness advisory firm N’kalô, revealed that cashew processing volumes in Nigeria declined by 17 per cent to 50,000 tonnes in 2025. Over the same period, cashew nut supply in the domestic market increased by 16 per cent to 405,000 tonnes.

Nigeria produces between 250,000 and 300,000 tonnes of raw cashew nuts annually, ranking among Africa’s leading producers.

However, less than 10 per cent of output is processed locally, with the majority exported unprocessed to Asian and other international markets as cashew kernel exports rose by 40.29 per cent to $26.851 million, while raw cashew nuts climbed to third place among Nigeria’s top exported products, reaching $398.135 million in the first half of last year, up 81.15 per cent year on year.