Nigerian Equity Investors Gained N2.5trn In February

Nigeria’s equities market defied volatility in February, surging by approximately N2.5 trillion, as investors capitalised on opportunities in industrial, consumer goods, and insurance stocks.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 3,191.09 basis points or 3.18 per cent, closing the month at 107,821.39 points, while market capitalisation soared by N2.48 trillion to N67.193 trillion from N64.708 trillion.

Despite a record decline in oil & gas and banking stocks, investor appetite remained resilient, with strategic positioning in fundamentally strong equities sustaining the market’s upward trajectory.

The year-to-date (YtD) return stood at an impressive +4.76 per cent. In the First Week (Feb 7 Close), the ASI rose 1.38 per cent to 105,933.03 points, while market capitalisation increased to N65.592 trillion.

The second week (Feb 14 Close), the ASI surged 2.00 per cent to 108,053.95 points, with market capitalization reaching N67.418 trillion, despite declines in banking, consumer goods, and oil & gas indices.

The third week (Feb 21 Close), the market edged up slightly by 0.41 per cent, closing at 108,497.40 points, though key indices, including banking and industrial goods, saw declines.

A significant corporate action during the month was Zenith Bank Plc’s hybrid offer, which saw the listing of 9.67 billion additional shares, increasing its total issued shares to 41.07 billion.

The offer was oversubscribed, with the public offer recording 160.47% subscription. Additionally, Dangote Cement Plc executed a treasury share cancellation of 166.95 million shares, reducing its total outstanding shares to 16.87 billion.

Despite the strong momentum, the last trading week saw profit-taking activities, particularly in banking stocks following lower-than-expected inflation data.

Heavy selloffs in ETI (-12.4%) and GTCO (-2.9%) dragged the ASI down 0.6 per cent week-on-week, trimming the month-to-date gain to +3.2 per cent.

Sectoral performance was mixed, with Insurance (-4.6%), Banking (-3.1%), Industrial Goods (-0.5%), and Consumer Goods (-0.4%) recording losses, while the Oil & Gas (+0.6%) index was the only gainer.

Looking ahead, market sentiment is expected to remain cautiously optimistic, with investor focus shifting to corporate earnings releases and dividend announcements.

While volatility may persist, fundamentally strong stocks could continue to attract bargain hunters seeking long-term value.

