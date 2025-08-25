Nigerian Equities Shed N2.29trn As Cement Giants, Banks Lead Weekly Market Rout

The Nigerian equities market endured another bruising week as bearish sentiments deepened, wiping N2.29 trillion off investors’ wealth. The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) tumbled 2.51% week-on-week to close at 141,004.14 points, dragging yearto-date returns lower to 37.00% from 40.52% the previous week.

Market capitalisation correspondingly settled at N89.21 trillion. Sustained sell pressures in heavyweight industrial goods counters were the major drag on the market. Dangote Cement slumped 9.88% w/w, while BUA Cement shed 9.96% and Lafarge Africa fell 2.50%.

The losses spilled into the banking space where tier-1 names were not spared: Guaranty Trust Holding Company (-3.79%), Zenith Bank (-3.31%), Access Holdings (-3.40%), Stanbic IBTC Holdings (-15.39%), and FBN Holdings (-1.07%) all closed the week in the red. These declines outweighed selective gains recorded in the consumer goods segment. Dangote Sugar appreciated 7.24% w/w, International Breweries rose 4.84%, and Unilever rallied 6.99%.

Their advances, however, were insufficient to arrest the overall downturn. Sectoral performance reflected the breadth of the rout. The Industrial Goods Index (-8.42% w/w) led sectoral laggards, followed by Insurance (-4.17%), Banking (-3.48%), and Oil & Gas (-0.84%). The Consumer Goods Index (+0.83%) stood out as the sole gainer, buoyed by the resilience of food and beverage stocks. Despite the week’s gloom, today’s trading session offered a glimmer of respite.

The ASI inched up 0.43%, with market capitalisation gaining modestly in tandem. Activity levels rebounded sharply as transaction volume and value surged by 127.15% and 271.53%, respectively. Zenith Bank dominated the day’s trading, exchanging 345.55 million shares valued at N21.23 billion, while overall market breadth was firmly positive at 3.85x, with 50 gainers against 13 laggards.

Among the top performers of the day, Beta Glass notched the maximum 10% daily gain, while Thomas Wyatt Plc shed 9.91% to lead the losers’ chart. Analysts note that the week’s losses were exacerbated by profit-taking activities that dominated three of the five sessions. Heavy selloffs in cement majors, banking blue-chips, and telecom giant MTN Nigeria (-2.3% w/w) were particularly influential in driving down the ASI.

Market activity data underscored investor caution, as trading volume contracted by 44.3% w/w even as value advanced 7.5% w/w, suggesting a concentration of trades in large-cap stocks. Looking ahead, market watchers expect near-term volatility to persist amid continued profit-taking.

However, selective buy-side interest could emerge in fundamentally strong counters as valuations become attractive. In the medium term, investor sentiment is likely to be shaped by macroeconomic indicators — including GDP growth, inflationary trends, and monetary policy direction — alongside the relative allure of fixed-income yields, which continue to compete with equities for capital allocation.