Nigerian Equities Investors Los N1.33trn In Value

The Nigerian equities market suffered a steep downturn yesterday, erasing N1.33 trillion in market value as a wave of profit-taking dragged heavyweight counters into negative territory.

The rout was led by bellwethers Dangote Cement (-9.9%), Zenith Bank (-7.3%), Guaranty Trust Holding Company (-2.1%), and Oando (-7.1%), triggering a broad-based selloff across sectors. The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) tumbled 1.46 per cent, closing at 144,613.47 points, while market capitalisation slumped to N90.23 trillion.

The pullback clipped yearto-date gains to 38.56%, underscoring mounting investor caution amid weakening sentiment. Market breadth closed negative, with 37 losers outpacing 26 gainers, a signal of the widespread selling pressure.

The top advancers of the day included Enamelware (+10.0%), Daar Communications (+9.8%), Deap Capital, Academy Press, and International Breweries, while Royal Exchange (-10.0%), Dangote Cement (-9.9%), RT Briscoe, Lasaco Assurance, and Linkage Assurance dominated the losers’ chart. The downturn was pronounced across key indices, reflecting a sector-wide retreat.

The Industrial Goods Index led the slide with a 4.31 per cent loss, weighed heavily by Dangote Cement. The Banking (-2.06%), Insurance (-3.80%), and Oil & Gas (-0.08%) indices also recorded declines. Only the Consumer Goods Index bucked the trend, inching up 0.51% on modest gains in select counters, while the Commodities index closed flat. Despite the depressed pricing environment, activity levels showed resilience in value terms.

While trading volume and deal count fell by 10.39 per cent and 9.98 per cent to 1.03 billion units and 34,352 deals, respectively, the value of transactions rose 9.22 per cent to N17.66 billion. University Press Insurance (UNIVINSURE) was the most traded by volume with 130.22 million units, while Nigerian Breweries (NB) topped the value chart at N2.13 billion.

Analysts said the sharp reversal was unsurprising given the rally of previous sessions, which left some stocks vulnerable to profit-taking. “The correction we are witnessing is healthy for the market in the near term, but sustained pressure on large caps like Dangote Cement and Zenith could test investor confidence if not quickly reversed,” one Lagos-based equities trader remarked.

The retreat also comes at a time when market operators are closely watching external variables—from global oil prices to foreign portfolio flows—that continue to shape sentiment. With the benchmark still boasting double-digit gains year-todate, the prevailing question is whether the dip signals a temporary cooling or the start of a deeper correction.