Nigerian Equities Cross N85trn Mark As Investors Pocket N1.8trn Weekly Gain

In a resounding display of bullish sentiment, the Nigerian equities market recorded its most substantial weekly advance this year, as investors reaped a remarkable N1.8 trillion gain in the five trading sessions ended Friday, July 25, 2025.

The week opened with a market capitalisation of N83.24 trillion and closed at an all-time high of N85.06 trillion, underscoring sustained investor confidence and deepening risk appetite despite broader macroeconomic uncertainties.

The benchmark NGX All Share Index (ASI) mirrored this impressive trajectory, climbing from 131,585.66 points to settle at 134,452.93 points — representing a 2.17% week-on-week increase and lifting the year-to-date return to a robust 30.63%.

Friday’s session alone accounted for N792.58 billion in value accretion, equivalent to a daily gain of 0.94%. The ASI rose by 1,252.93 points, closing the day at 134,452.93 from 133,200.00 the previous day, driven by broad-based gains in bellwether and mid-tier counters across key sectors.

Investor sentiment was broadly positive, reflected in a strong market breadth, as 45 stocks posted gains against 22 losers. Champion Breweries led the gainers’ chart with a 10% uptick, followed closely by Ikeja Hotel (+9.98%), Unilever Nigeria (+9.85%), Nigerian Enamelware, and The Initiates Plc (TIP).

On the downside, Tripple Gee topped the laggards, shedding 10%, while Tantalizers (-8.55%), Sunu Assurances (-6.64%), Ecobank Transnational Inc. (-5.88%), and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals (-4.55%) also suffered notable losses.

Sectoral performance was overwhelmingly bullish. The Consumer Goods Index rose by 1.63%, Insurance by 1.32%, and Commodities by 1.20%.

Other sectors followed suit, with Industrial Goods (+0.60%), Banking (+0.59%), and Oil & Gas (+0.50%) all posting modest gains, buoyed by strong institutional interest and bargain-hunting activities.

Market turnover also advanced, despite a slight retreat in volume. Total value of transactions grew by 6.92% while the number of deals increased by 8.39%, signalling heightened activity from both retail and institutional investors. However, total volume traded declined by 12.79% to 713.72 million shares, worth N24.23 billion, exchanged in 24,880 deals.

On a week-on-week basis, the All Share Index added 2,867.27 points while market capitalisation increased in tandem by 2.17%. Total weekly turnover stood at 3.69 billion shares valued at N112.26 billion, transacted in 138,250 deals.

With liquidity remaining resilient and risk appetite undimmed, analysts expect the equities market to maintain its positive momentum in the near term, barring any major macroeconomic shocks.