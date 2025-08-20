Nigerian Engineers Seek Collaboration With NIMASA For Blue Economy

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, on Wednesday, paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, in Lagos.

The visit underscored the NSE’s resolve to strengthen collaboration with key government agencies in advancing Engineering innovation, safety, and sustainable national development.

In her remarks, NSE President commended NIMASA for the “steady and visible progress” achieved under Dr. Mobereola’s leadership, particularly in enhancing transparency, reawakening work ethics, and ensuring value for money in maritime administration.

She applauded the agency’s focus on effective service delivery and encouraged the DG to sustain the positive transformation being recorded in the sector.

Highlighting areas of synergy, the NSE President pointed to specialised divisions within the society as valuable partners for NIMASA in technical projects, policy advisory, and joint capacity development initiatives.

She also seized the opportunity to extend a formal invitation to the NIMASA Director General to the 2025 International Engineering Conference, Exhibition and Annual General Meeting, scheduled to hold in Ibadan from December 1–5, with the theme “Engineering Innovation for a Sustainable Blue Economy.”

According to her, the theme reflects the global emphasis on responsible use of aquatic resources to drive economic growth while preserving the environment.

The President emphasised that the NSE’s agenda aligns with the Federal Government’s Blue Economy initiative and the Renewed Hope vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She concluded by expressing optimism that strengthened NSE–NIMASA collaboration would drive innovation, infrastructure development, and sustainable economic growth for Nigeria.