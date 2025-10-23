Nigerian Engineers Partner With Defence HQ On Infrastructure Projects

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Defence Headquarters Department of Standards and Evaluation (DHQSE) to provide professional oversight and technical expertise for critical defence infrastructure projects.

The collaboration aligns with the NSE’s strategic agenda, which prioritises quality assurance, effective project evaluation, and the promotion of engineering excellence across all sectors.

Under the partnership, NSE experts will be deployed to inspect ongoing defence projects to ensure strict adherence to engineering standards and best practices. The initiative forms part of the Society’s broader commitment to national development and the integration of professional engineering standards in Nigeria’s infrastructure delivery.

Speaking on the partnership, NSE President, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s defence infrastructure and enhancing the engineering sector’s contribution to national security and development.

According to her, the NSE will provide project management advisory services, conduct safety evaluations, participate in expert site inspections, and support quality assurance processes throughout the project lifecycle.

The ongoing projects, including a specialised hospital and a research centre are expected to benefit significantly from the expertise of NSE members in various engineering disciplines such as structural, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. The inspection exercise is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks, led by Engr. Isa Usman Emoabino, FNSE.

Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluations at the Defence Headquarters, Major General Adekunle Ariyibi, described the partnership as a vital step toward enhancing the quality and sustainability of defence infrastructure.

“This collaboration with the Nigerian Society of Engineers is a significant step in ensuring the quality and sustainability of our defence infrastructure. By combining the expertise of both institutions, we aim to uphold the highest standards of engineering excellence in ongoing defence projects,” Ariyibi stated.

The partnership marks another milestone in NSE’s continuous efforts to foster collaboration with government agencies, reinforcing its mission to place engineering excellence at the centre of Nigeria’s national development.