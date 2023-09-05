Nigerian engineers oppose electricity tariff increase

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has opposed any possible increase in electricity tariffs. It stated that after a careful review of the situation, it reached a conclusion that the call to raise power tariffs was unjustifiable. Being one of the stakeholders requested by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to make a presentation on the issue, it said that in all their arguments, none of the proponents was able to make an iron-clad case for a tariff increase.

While citing changes in operating expenditure (OPEX) expenditure as the basis for their request for review, the NSE stated that most of the licensees failed to justify the request since they failed to present evidence of any increase in their circuit length, transformer numbers, increase in their staff salaries and numbers, increase in their metering and customer numbers. It said: “It was also observed that the Discos spend a substantial amount of their approved OPEX for payment of consultancy services and technical partnership payments that do not translate to any operational efficiency.”

NSE urged NERC to should ensure that licensees are only allowed prudent and justifiable cost escalation, as the ‘pass-through’ costs only, noting that they should be made to look inwards and reduce their expenses on operational line items. It listed the items as payment for technical partners, payment for consultants, payment for vending services/ billing and collections as well as looking into its over-bloated payroll.