Nigerian Engineer Builds AI-Powered Writing Assistant For Global Students With Writinova

Growing up in a half-built house without electricity, a Nigerian engineer, Paul Adams, knew darkness in its most literal form. Nights were long, and the glow of a television or computer screen was an unreachable luxury. Yet, even then, the young boy was drawn to creation.

He spent what little he had not on food, but on minutes at a neighborhood cybercafé, where the hum of computers and the glow of monitors offered him something priceless: access to the world of programming. Those early sacrifices became the foundation of a career defined by problem-solving, resilience, and innovation.

Adams, now a seasoned software engineer with stints across Nigeria, Austria, and Canada – the founder of Writinova, an AI-powered writing assistant designed to help students become better writers. What sets him apart is not just his technical expertise though he had built products serving more than a million users but his relentless focus on real-world impact.

Speaking on the breakthrough, Adams said: “I’ve always loved building. For me, technology isn’t about code. It’s about solving problems that matter, in ways that can last.” His obsession with building useful things began early. As a teenager, he repaired phones to make ends meet, fascinated by how gadgets worked.

By university, he had shifted from hardware tinkering to software development, securing his first job at Capital Sage while still a student. There, he built a full product from scratch, a defining moment that proved to him that skills and determination could outweigh lack of connections.

But it was his lived experience with poverty and the role education played in his own life that drew him toward building for students. Writinova, which launched in 2024, is an AI-driven writing companion already serving over 2,000 users.

Unlike other AI platforms that simply generate text, Writinova is designed to guide students toward clearer, stronger writing while preserving their unique voice. The tool integrates advanced AI models from OpenAI, Perplexity, and DeepSeek. Its mission is not to replace teachers or encourage shortcuts but to provide students, particularly in resourcescarce contexts, with the kind of feedback and support many lack.