Nigerian Energy Firm Signs $1bn Gas Flaring Deal With Chinese Company

A Nigerian energy company, NIGUS International, has signed a $1 billion agreement with a Chinese firm, Beijing Zhogmin Xinjunlong New Energy Technology Company Ltd for the finance and advance solutions for gas flaring in Nigeria.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the signing of the agreement was carried out on Friday in Abuja under the national directive from President Bola Tinubu.

The innovative technology, New Telegraph gathered, would generate Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) products such as synthetic diesel to enhance the energy mix, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for export, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas), among other advancements.

The Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of NIGUS, HRH Malik Ado Ibrahim, said the collaboration with the Chinese company was focused on integrating its cutting-edge technology to convert flared gas for commercial use.

He said, “The joint venture is about NIGUS, as a renewable energy company, joining forces with the technology that allows us to bring a clean climate economy to Nigeria and create value from what we are wasting at the moment to generate pricing energy.

“We seem not to be contributing to the carbon footprint, we flare a lot of our gas, and 90% of what we produce in Nigeria is being flared, not utilizing the gas.

“We are bringing to play a very modern, state-of-the-art technology by joining forces with China to create wealth and carbon neutrality and then generate lower-price energy.

“The project is to demonstrate the President’s wish to utilize flared gas, this technology will put his wishes into action.”

“The GTL will allow us to turn the gas into a liquid, to create LNG, the paradigm shift is that we will be able to imbed the technology where it is needed rather than adding infrastructural cost.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Beijing Zhogmin Xinjunlong New Energy Technology Company Ltd., Yung Ruming, said his company was ready for the partnership.

He assured that their technical team and equipment would be mobilized to bring the project to fruition.

He said the project would bring significant benefits to the Nigerians among other advancements.

