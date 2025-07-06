Nigerian Editors Convention: Enugu Didn’t Disappoint

For two days penultimate week, the Nigerian Guild of Editors held its biennial convention in Enugu. Nearly 400 members of the elite band of professional journalists were in attendance at the event in which they focus on issues of national development, discuss affairs of the association and rejig the leadership. Expectations were high and in the end, Enugu did not disappoint; it provided opportunities for those, and more.

Choosing Enugu for the event did not come easy, just like getting members across the country to sign up for the Convention posed certain challenges. Not unexpectedly, the topic was always about the security of delegates and nearly every member who was not too familiar with the state called me to make enquiries. As Vice President of the Guild in the zone, one who also hails from and resides in the state capital, I was the point of contact. “Mr. VP, is it really safe to be in Enugu for this convention? Are we really safe from these your IPOB brothers? Even if Enugu City is safe, what of the roads leading into the city?”

Questions poured like the rain and it was my duty to give assurances. That did not stop some people from coming back with more questions from which assurance was made doubly sure, in a manner of speaking. In the end, the result showed in the large turn-out of members, most of who came by road.

The convention was a huge success from the start to finish. From the inspiring opening speech by the convention chairman, Mr. John Momoh of Channels Television, to the profound reflections by the Fathers of the day, Olusegun Osoba and Onyema Ugochukwu, to the insightful address by the host, Governor Peter Mbah, the choice of Enugu as a centre of media practice and political activism was highlighted.

The first day ended on a high note as the Guild carried out its election of officials. While some officials like the President Eze Anaba, the 3 Vice Presidents, Sheddy Ozoene (East); Kabir Alabi (West) and Hamza Tukur (North), were elected unopposed, all 16 positions on the Guild’s Standing Committee were filled without rancor.

For the host governor, the convention was an opportunity to showcase the state’s unprecedented level of disruptive innovation, and his remarkable delivery in the area of security, water supply, road infrastructure and the successful revamping of erstwhile moribund state companies. The fact that the state government has returned the Coal City to the tourist destination Mbah repeatedly promised is self evident in the Enugu International Conference Centre which hosted the convention at the same time the Nigerian Surveyors Council were holding a similar national convention at the same venue.

Enugu will definitely be remembered for the many projects Governor Peter Mbah has embarked upon and which have changed the face of the state. Some of them were inspected by the top media professionals on the second day, and they include the Technical, Vocational Education Training College, ESUT Teaching Hospital, Park Lane, the Tractor Assembly Plant, the newly renovated Hotel Presidential and the Command and Control Centre. Others include the Smart Green School, Owo, the New Enugu City, Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centre, Emene, the State’s Asphalt Plant, the NigerGas factory in Emene as well as the Five Star Hotel at the International Conference Centre.

Security has been the priority of Governor Mbah’s administration. With support from the Directorate of State Security in the state, he has successfully arrested, to a large extent, the seemingly endless clashes between herders and farmers across the state as well as the unrest that usually loomed at the flashpoints of Nimbo in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area and Eha Amufu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area. Thanks to the gallant officers and its leadership, the State office of the DSS has worked silently in curtailing the storm that once accompanied the Monday sit-at-home, reduced kidnapping to the barest numbers and ensured that citizens move about their businesses without harassment.

If the State DSS deserves a prize for its successful interventions in the state’s critical security issues, the ultimate prize would still go to Governor Peter Mbah. The Distress Response Squad which he established last year, remains a masterstroke in modern day policing. With hundreds of trained personnel and hi-tech equipment which include over 200 vehicles equipped with AI surveillance cameras, the Distress Response Squad is arguably the most ambitious security outfit by any subnational in Nigeria. With a capability in monitoring, analysis and communication with the state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre, the DRS ensures that the entire state is under 24-hour surveillance.

The Mbah administration has made good its promises in water supply and roads development. The governor successfully restored water supply to the state capital within 180 days of his inauguration and so far, his administration has paved over 300 roads across the state. And these include the 90 commissioned on January 4, 2025 by President Tinubu. That is a great achievement by any standard in the country.

By tomorrow, the State’s foray into the aviation business will start yielding fruits when Enugu Air, the new airline floated by the Mbah Administration, takes to the skies for its inaugural flight. It is one airline the Editors said they would have loved to fly back to their stations. But the missed chance won’t be for too long since Governor Mbah has promised the editors a repeat visit in the near future.