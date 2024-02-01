Nigerian Economy Harsh On University Teachers – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has decried the neglect of the welfare of university teachers and said such does not encourage education in the country.

Obi on his X platform, narrated his encounter with a professor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who was lobbying to be an aide to a federal legislator.

The former Anambra State governor who said he was in Nsukka, Enugu State to campaign for Hon Dennis Agbo, candidate for Labour Party for Udenu/Igbo Eze North federal constituency for the February 3 bye-election, stated that he was shocked when the professor requested that he put in words for him so that Agbo could appoint him his Special Adviser if he wins.

“The reason for the bizarre request that shocked me was that he would earn more and receive more perks as an SA than as Prof.,” he stated.

According to the former governor, the professor’s salary had remained the same for the past 14 years, not minding the prevalent economic situation in the country.

Said Obi, “I asked for his salary today, he said about N400,000. His salary as of January 31, 2010, which is 14 years ago remains the same to date, having reached the pinnacle of his career.

“By January 31, 2010, the salary of a Nigerian university professor was about N400,000. With the then prevalent exchange rate of N150.10 per dollar, the salary amounted to about $2665.

“Fourteen years later, on January 31, 2024, the salary of a university professor remains about N400,000. With the prevailing exchange rate of N1,510 per dollar, the same salary now amounts to about $265.

“So after putting in 14 years of hard work, having attained the zenith of his academic career, a Nigerian university professor now earns 10 percent of what he earned 14 years ago – this is only possible in Nigeria.”

“The only significant difference is that while the money was worth something in 2010, today the same amount is worth nothing.”

The former LP candidate who said knew the professor when he was a student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in the 80s, said the fellow graduated with a first class and became a lecturer in the institution.

“When I later visited the university as the then governor of Anambra State, he proudly announced to me that he was already a professor and I rejoiced with him,” he added.

Obi however stated that the professor told him that he felt like he wasted all his years lecturing.

He noted that the Toyota Corolla the lecturer bought from his savings, in 2010, probably at N4.8 million, now costs about N52 million, “which is more than 10 years of his salary without expenditure….”

Obi stated that considering the critical role education plays in the development of a nation, and the low human development index (HDI) Nigeria is currently facing, all hands should be on deck, but wondered how this could be achieved when the earnings of professors are going backward.