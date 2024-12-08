Nigerian Economy Getting Tougher – Adefarasin

Share

The senior pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has revealed that the depreciation of the naira has led to a significant economic downturn, causing the church to spend eight times what it cost to organise Experience 19.

He revealed this during a press briefing ahead of the Experience concert, which took place on Friday night in Lagos.

Adefarasin emphasised the undeniable impact of the economic downturn, stating, “The Nigerian economy is getting tougher; it takes someone who believes in God to organise this. What we spent last year is now eight times that amount this year because of the naira depreciation.”

He continued, “For 19 remarkable years, we have gathered—under the open skies of Tafawa Balewa Square and in countless homes across the world—to partake in a divine encounter. THE EXPERIENCE has transcended its beginnings as a local gathering, growing into a global phenomenon that bears witness to the unfailing faithfulness of God.

“Millions join us each year, united in worship, with one purpose: to glorify the name above all names—Jesus Christ, the King of kings. The lights that pierce the night—from raised hands, glowing screens, and illuminated faces at the TBS—are more than fleeting visuals. They epitomise hope, unity, and a shared testament to the transformative power of faith in God. Whether you are here in Lagos or joining from across the oceans, we are one people, with one heart, one voice, and one victorious proclamation: JESUS WINS.

“What began as a vision 19 years ago has evolved into a movement of eternal significance. THE EXPERIENCE is more than an event; it is a sacred moment where worship converges with unity, where borders blur, and the divine speaks.

“Though our themes may differ from year to year, the foundation remains steadfast. Every melody sung, every prayer lifted, every hand raised to heaven announces the enduring truth that it has always been—and will always be—all about Jesus.

“As you reflect on these words, consider the far-reaching impact of this throng—not just for those who are present, but for a world yearning for better nations and a more sincere, hopeful existence.

Share

Please follow and like us: