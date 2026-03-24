Nigerian Doctoral Student At Georgia Varsity, Aderinsola Aliu, Charting Way In Data Optimisation, Chemical Engineering

A doctoral student in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, Aderinsola Aliu, is emerging as one of the promising young scientists using Data, Optimisation, and Chemical Engineering to address the world’s most pressing environmental challenges and problems.

His research in this rapidly evolving world of sustainable engineering and climate innovation lies at the intersection of process systems engineering, carbon management, and data-driven optimisation. Aderinsola’s work focuses on developing computational models that make industrial and environmental systems more efficient, scalable, and sustainable, an effort which addresses global challenges ranging from carbon sequestration to renewable fuels and circular bio-economy systems.

A graduate of Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos, where his journey into scientific innovation began, Aderinsola distinguished himself by exceptional academic performance, as he graduated summa cum laude with a GPA of 4.8/5.0, placing third in a cohort of over 100 Chemical Engineering students.

During his undergraduate studies, he developed a strong interest in mathematical modeling and computational approaches to chemical processes, culminating in research on mechanistic modeling of biodiesel production using the modified Hattori Mechanism. Aderinsola, whose work was later published, marking an early milestone in his research career, currently at Georgia Institute of Technology, one of the world’s research universities and leading engineering institutions, is advancing research that integrates optimisation, data science, and sustainable process design. His work includes developing computational frameworks for biomass conversion using black soldier fly larvae (BSFL) to produce renewable biofuels and modeling ocean-based carbon sequestration systems.

These studies explore how marine biomass and emerging biobased resources can contribute to sustainable energy systems. Using advanced optimization tools implemented in Python and PYOMO, Aderinsola designs energy-efficient harvesting and conversion systems that demonstrate how computational engineering can accelerate the transition toward sustainable resource utilisation.

Besides, his research also investigates how Sargassum Seaweed could be sustainably harvested and utilised, transforming an environmental challenge into a valuable bio-resource. Aderinsola’s work has already begun gaining recognition within the scientific community, even in 2025; his research proposal was selected as one of the best proposals in his department, highlighting the originality and potential impact of his ideas.

One of the papers arising from his research has also been accepted for publication in Nature Communications, one of the world’s leading multidisciplinary scientific journals with an impact factor above 17. In addition, another paper from his research on sustainable harvesting of sargassum seaweed is currently nearing publication, further contributing to emerging solutions for marine biomass management and climate sustainability.

Beyond research, Aderinsola remains committed to mentorship and academic engagement in which at Georgia Institute of Technology, he has served as a Teaching Assistant in Chemical Engineering Design and Kinetics, supporting undergraduate students in understanding complex engineering principles and process design strategies.

Aderinsola’s academic excellence and journey from Lagos to Atlanta reflect how curiosity, discipline, and opportunity can converge to create meaningful scientific impact. According to him, as he continues his doctoral research, his clear goal is to develop scalable engineering solutions that enable industries to transition toward more sustainable and circular systems, helping to address some of the most urgent environmental challenges of our time.