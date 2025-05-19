Nigerian Doctor Unveils Comprehensive Framework For Emotional Resilience

Share

Dr Kennedy Obohwemu, a renowned UKbased Nigerian researcher, has achieved a major milestone in global mental health research with a fresh perspective on understanding emotional resilience and self-comforting behaviours.

His feat is contained in the Self-Comforting Attitude Theory (SCAT) and the corresponding Self-Comforting Attitude Scale (SCAS).

The lecturer at Oxford Brookes University (OBU) in England, said the research was inspired by his lived experience during the COVID-19 lockdowns, which emphasised the importance of internal resources in managing emotional distress.

He said: “In moments of crisis, people often rely on internal resources to stay emotionally afloat. “But whether or not they engage in those strategies depends largely on how they perceive them—whether they view self-comforting as weak or wise, indulgent or essential.

“That is the focus of SCAT and SCAS, which is set to transform emotional wellness.” The publication of SCAT and SCAS completes a four-part conceptual framework, known as the Self-Comforting Framework, providing researchers and clinicians with tools to evaluate both the actions and attitudes that underpin emotional resilience.

Obohwemu’s growing portfolio of influential research positions him as a leading voice in psychological science.

The breakthrough, it was learnt, complements his previously acclaimed work, the Self-Comforting and Coping Theory (SCCT) and the Self-Comforting and Coping Scale (SCCS).

