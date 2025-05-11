Nigerian Doctor Develops New Surgical Scoring System To Improve Patient Care

Share

In a major breakthrough for medical science, a Nigerian doctor has created a new system that could change how surgeries are performed and save countless lives.

Dr Aranmolate Rasheed Ayobami, the inventor behind the Surgical Operative and Postoperative Diagnostics Scoring System (SOPSS), says his innovation will help doctors make better decisions before, during, and after operations.

The new system, which is simpler and more accurate than existing methods, scores patients based on five key factors: how complex the surgery is, the risks involved, chances of infection, the surgeon’s skill level, and how urgent the operation needs to be.

Unlike older models used worldwide, SOPSS gives doctors a complete picture of a patient’s condition with just one score.

Speaking about his invention, Dr. Ayobami explained that current methods often miss important details or take too long to calculate.

“Our hospitals need tools that are fast, reliable, and easy to use, especially in emergency cases,” he said. “This system works even in small clinics without advanced technology.”

The timing of this innovation couldn’t be more crucial for Nigeria’s struggling healthcare system. With many doctors leaving the country and hospitals facing equipment shortages, local solutions like SOPSS could help bridge the gap.

The system is designed to work across different types of surgeries, from routine operations to complex brain procedures.

However, the doctor warned that such innovations need government support to succeed.

“We have brilliant minds in Nigeria creating solutions to our problems, but they need funding and proper policies to grow,” Dr Ayobami stated. He called for lower import costs on medical equipment and better training for healthcare workers.

Medical experts who have seen the new system say it could reduce surgical complications and deaths, particularly in cases where patients arrive at hospitals late.

“Some teaching hospitals have already expressed interest in testing SOPSS in their operating rooms.

As Nigeria continues to face challenges in its health sector, homegrown inventions like this offer hope for improvement. If widely adopted, the scoring system could not only benefit Nigerian patients but also position the country as a leader in medical innovation for other developing nations.

The next steps for SOPSS include more testing in Nigerian hospitals and development of a digital version that can work with hospital computer systems. Dr Ayobami and his team are currently seeking partnerships to make the technology available to more doctors across the country.

With proper support, this Nigerian-made solution could soon become standard practice in operating rooms worldwide, proving that Africa has much to contribute to global medical advancement.

