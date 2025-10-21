Nigerian Diplomat, Ojadah Honored As Kenyan Nat’l Hero For Peace-Building Efforts

His Excellency, Ambassador Dr. Jonathan Ojadah, Global President of the United Nations International Peace and Governance Council (UNIPGC), has been conferred with the prestigious Shujaa (Hero) Award in the Peace-Building category at Kenya’s Mashujaa Day celebration.

The recognition honors his outstanding contributions to promoting peace, good governance, and sustainable development across Africa.

The award was presented to Dr. Ojadah by President William Ruto during the Mashujaa Day celebration held on October 20, 2025, in Kitui County, Kenya.

Dr. Ojadah was notably the only foreign recipient among 184 distinguished heroes honored during the national ceremony.

In his remarks, Dr. Ojadah expressed humility and gratitude for the recognition, saying:

“Today marks a truly significant moment as Kenya stands as a beacon of unity by bestowing upon me—a Nigerian—its prestigious National Heroes Award in the category of Sustainable Peace-Building Heroes.”

He also paid tribute to the late Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, extending condolences to his family and joining the Kenyan nation in mourning the loss of “a great icon of democracy.”

The event was attended by several African leaders, including the President of Senegal and the Prime Minister of Mozambique, while Dr. Ojadah was officially decorated with the Medal of Honor by President Ruto.

In his congratulatory message, His Excellency Dr. Mike Mbuvi Sonko commended Ambassador Ojadah for his unwavering commitment to peace, governance, and humanitarian service across the continent.

This recognition marks a significant milestone in Dr. Ojadah’s diplomatic and humanitarian career, underscoring his tireless efforts to promote peace and sustainable development in Africa.

The Mashujaa Day celebration is one of Kenya’s most important national events, dedicated to recognizing individuals whose contributions have made a profound positive impact on society. Dr. Ojadah’s honor serves as an inspiration for others to emulate his example in advancing peace and unity across Africa.