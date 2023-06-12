Nigerian Digital Artist Attempts To Break Another Guinness World Record

A Nigerian digital artist, Oyinlola, has announced that she will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest painting marathon.

Oyinlola made this intention known in a post via his verified Twitter handle while sharing a picture confirming the acceptance of her application from the Guinness World Records via email on Sunday.

New Telegraph reports that the young artist is among several Nigerians who are striving to set high standards by breaking and setting world records in recent times.

The email partly reads, “Hello Oyinlola, We are pleased to inform you that your application has been accepted under the following title: Longest painting marathon.

“When you visit your online Application Summary using this link, http://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/account/applications/1187111 you will be able to view both the details of the current record to beat (or minimum requirement for an open record title) and the Record Guidelines for this record title.

“You can also download the Record Guidelines by clicking on View Guidelines. Records are being attempted every day, so check your profile again before your attempt to see if the record to beat has changed.”

In response to the mail, Oyinlola expressed excitement and also called for support to make the historic event possible.

She wrote: “I’m thrilled to announce that Guinness World Records has given me the green light for the longest painting marathon! On October 28-30th 2023, I’ll embark on an incredible journey of creativity and endurance.

“join me in breaking boundaries, unleashing imagination, and setting a new record! But I can’t do it alone. I’m seeking sponsors to help make this historic event possible.

“By supporting me, you’ll not only be part of a record-breaking achievement but also contribute to the promotion of art and creativity worldwide.”