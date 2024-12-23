Nigerian Diaspora Drives $1.25bn Capital Inflows As African Investments Decline

Nigerian diaspora made remarkable strides in boosting capital inflows into the country in third quarter (Q3) 2024 just as overall investments from African nations experienced a steep decline of 43.73 per cent quarter-on-quarter, falling to $285.11 million from $506.68 million in Q2’24.
The latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics NBS), which details Nigeria’s foreign capital importation in Q3-2024, indicated that African contributions that accounted for 22.76 per cent of the total foreign capital inflows during the period, also saw a 16.77 per cent year-on-year contraction compared to $342.55 million in Q3 2023.
Capitalising on the sharp rise in valuation of the US dollar, Nigerian investors showed a dramatic rebound, with foreign capital inflows surging to $10.84 million—a 261.33 per cent yearon-year leap from $3.00 million in Q3’23 and a 198.63 per cent rise from $3.63 million in Q2’24.
In sharp contrast, Mauritius and South Africa—key players in the African investment ecosystem—recorded diverging trends.
Mauritius contributed $97.63 million, a sharp 61.05 per cent drop from Q2’24’s $250.70 million, while South Africa brought in $185.03 million, marking a 59.02 per cent increase year-onyear but a 27.73 per cent decline from the preceding quarter.
Ghana’s inflows rose modestly to $2.35 million, signaling renewed interest, while Morocco’s contribution remained negligible at $0.10 million. Globally, Europe, North America, and Asia outper – formed Africa in foreign capital contributions.
The United Kingdom maintained its leadership position with $502.60 million, despite a decline from $1.12 billion in Q2 2024. The Netherlands added $121.92 million to Europe’s tally.
North America saw significant growth, with U.S. contributions more than doubling to $163.86 million from $81.58 million in Q2.
Meanwhile, Asia witnessed modest but declining inflows from Saudi Arabia ($28.01 million), China ($9.58 million), and Singapore ($5.63 million).
Overall, Nigeria’s total foreign capital inflows in Q3’24 stood at $1.25 billion, a staggering 51.89 per cent drop from $2.60 billion in Q2’24 but a robust 91.35 per cent annual increase.
aqThe contraction in African contributions, particularly from Mauritius and South Africa, underscored regional challenges, even as Europe and North America solidified their dominance.