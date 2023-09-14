Nigerian Developers Seek 30% Local Content in Software Patronage

Nigerian software developers have charged the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, to promote local content by facilitating patronage of at least 30 percent of local content in software. They requested as the minister is set to unveil the 2023-2027 Strategic Blueprint. The blueprint is scheduled to be unveiled on October 2, 2023. The minister said he had come up with the blueprint after spending a few weeks with his team to get briefed by the agencies and departments in the ministry “and we have taken a lot on board in our original blueprint.

“I am also thankful to all of you who have shared your thoughts with me on some of my previous engagements here and offline as well. A lot of your ideas have enriched our thinking.” However, the minister has not explained what the blueprint entails. Meanwhile, curious stakeholders have started making requests, suggesting what the blueprint should address in the telecoms sector to enhance the tech ecosystem in Nigeria.

One of the tech experts, Oluseyi Raji of Nifaxtech, said: “I want to believe part of what the blueprint should dwell on is local content in software patronage, at least 30 per cent. “Nigerian developers have really burnt the midnight oil and it’s high time to enjoy their efforts. Similarly, spaces should be created for locally owned mobile.”

A study recently commissioned by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) revealed that Nigeria accounted for only 16 percent of the hardware components being used in the country’s telecoms industry, while 84 per cent are foreign. According to the final report of the study on the level of indigenous content in Nigeria’s telecoms published by the Commission, most of the equipment and devices being used in the telecom sector are imported with hardly any significant indigenous technological contribution recorded.

The report noted that the dominance of foreign hardware in the telecoms industry had huge implications for Nigeria’s national security, hence the need to build more local capacity in telecom equipment. It was also revealed that the country had not been contributing enough when it comes to software powering the telecom industry.

This was despite some remarkable strides the country had recorded in software development, especially in the area of payments. Highlighting the findings of the study conducted under the supervision of NCC’s Research and Development Department, the final report stated: “Study findings show that up to 84 percent of the hardware is of foreign origin while only 16 percent is manufactured locally in Nigeria.

“Critical equipment such as base transceiver stations are mainly procured from overseas manufacturers. Aside from the national security implications of the over-reliance on foreign manufactured equipment, it also negatively impacts the national economy in many ways, majorly around the obligations to expend scarce foreign exchange to fund the importation.

“While the growth in the Nigerian telecommunications sector has been phenomenal, from some 400,000 functional phone lines in 2001 to over 209 million active mobile subscriptions, achieving a teledensity of 110 per cent, as of August 2022, the growth in indigenous software in the sector has not been as phenomenal. Study findings show that the current level of local content on software in the Nigerian Telecoms Industry has a ratio of 77 percent to 23 percent to the advantage of foreign software manufacturers.”

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the Conference Committee of Nigerian Computer Society (NCS), Prof. Bukola Onashoga, urged the minister to include the body and other experts in the implementation of his strategy. She said: “The newly inaugurated National Executive Council of Nigerian Computer Society is set to harmonise our strategies with the mission for national economic development.

Looking forward to our involvement. Best wishes to you honourable minister.” “We look forward to reading your ministry’s strategic plan blueprint, and I particularly would be reviewing your take on the “National Artificial Intelligence Strategy,” and the detailed plan of how you are going to implement and roll out the AI Infrastructure,” an- other tech expert commented.