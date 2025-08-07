Nigerian Designer Partners With Meta To Unveil First AI-Powered Fashion Collection

In a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at redefining the intersection of fashion and technology, Meta has partnered with Nigerian fashion brand I.N Official to unveil the first-ever AI-powered fashion collection at the upcoming Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL), scheduled for Saturday, August 9, 2025.

The Fall/Winter 2025 collection, aptly titled “Transcendence,” was entirely developed using Meta AI’s creative technologies, from concept to execution. Meta AI played a critical role throughout the design process, including colour and fabric selection, storytelling, and visual strategy.

This partnership highlights how Nigerian designer Ifeanyi Nwune, Creative Director of I.N Official, is pushing boundaries by integrating AI tools into fashion, offering a fresh vision of what the future of African creativity can look like on a global stage.

“With Meta AI, we are transcending an African future fuelled by unity, creativity, and technology,” said Nwune. “The ability to use AI in designing has redefined how we create, from silhouette inspiration to accessory detailing.”

Using Meta AI’s ‘Imagine’ feature, the team generated visual prompts and concept art, including a standout design blending traditional Agbada attire with the classic Japanese Hakama style. These AI-generated images served as digital mood boards and references throughout the design process. Meta AI’s search capabilities also contributed by suggesting innovative accessory combinations that matched the creative brief.

Commenting on the collaboration, Balkissa Idé Siddo, Public Policy Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta, said:

“We are excited to see how Meta AI is powering bold new expressions of African fashion on a global stage. This collection shows how Meta AI, available in apps people use every day like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, becomes part of the creative process, helping creators dream bigger, build faster, and bring their ideas to life.”

The Meta x I.N Official collaboration reflects Meta’s broader commitment to supporting African creatives by providing accessible AI tools that enable storytelling, creativity, and innovation.

As AI continues to evolve, initiatives like these are setting a precedent for how fashion, culture, and technology can merge, elevating African voices and styles for global impact.