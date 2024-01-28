Nigerian Customs Service Processed N9.4tr Export In 2023

In 2023, the Nigeria Customs Service Area II Command, located in Onne, Rivers State, reported processing N9.4 trillion worth of commodities in metric tonnes for export.

This came as the service reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining partnerships and stakeholder engagement in order to fulfil its mission.

This was said by Baba Imam, the NCS, Area Comptroller, Area II Command, during his speech on Saturday at the 2024 International Customs Day in Onne, Rivers State, with the subject “Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners With Purpose.”

According to Imam, the agency would keep up its efforts to maintain partnerships and stakeholder engagement.

He stated, “There cannot be an effective and efficient customs operation and procedures, and there cannot be an effective trade facilitation without engaging our partners and stakeholders that are germane to our operations.

“Trade facilitation, which is primarily one of our mandates, cannot be visible without building a good rapport with our partners.

“Customs cannot operate in isolation. The inter-agency, inter-departmental collaboration is key and germane to our operation and success.

“And to this effect, the World Customs Organisation and, more particularly, the current leadership of the Nigeria Customs Service headed by our amiable Customs Comptroller General, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, there is an aspiration and commitment.”

He clarified that the goal was not only to maintain consistency in the engagement, but also to look beyond the present and ensure its sustainability.

He also added that the goal was to use the engagement to create a calm environment free from obstacles and animosity that might taint the quality of the services provided.

He disclosed that the organisation was able to generate 313 billion naira in income in 2023 by means of intelligence sharing, teamwork, synergy, and stakeholder involvement.

According to Imam, this is 93% of the 336 billion annual objective that was assigned for the previous year, outpacing the revenue generated in 2022 by 30%.

He stated, “On export, it disclosed that in 2023, the command processed 1,929,121.22 metric tonnes of goods with a Free on Board value of 10,188,252,603.24 billion dollars, which is equivalent to 9,456,575,171,918.20 trillion Naira.”

Imam said these feats, the Area II Command hopes to build on in 2024, assuring that it remains resolute in discharging its mandates to make the country better.