Nigerian Crisis and Fundamental Questions (2)

On February 29, 2024, first part of this essay ran in this column. The pith of the essay is that Nigeria is in crisis which is clear to everybody. The Nigeria crisis is intractable and persistent mimicking the crisis that beset Ottoman Empire at its unraveling and consequent fall between late 19th century and early 20th century which situation earned it the “sickman of Europe.”

Ottoman Empire eventually fell into bits and pieces with its core remaining as modern Turkey founded by Ataturk in 1922. Nigeria, by its geopolitical essence is not an empire but its internal mechanisms mimic imperial designs ‘as it is created on top conquered, subjugated and colonized disparate groups of African ethnicities.

By all intents and purposes, Nigeria is an empire Britain created and it functions just like every empire that exists and functions on the logic of conquest, subjugation and autocratic ruling principles. Every empire luxuriates in its vastness and the autocratic powers of its rulers.

For instance, Roman Empire straddled the then known worlds of the entire Europe, parts of Asia and Africa. It depended on the autocratic powers of its Caesars to get by. When it unravelled, the bits and pieces collapsed like packs of cards and the autocratic rulers fought each other for relevance.

The Ottoman Empire by conquest and subjugation of peoples straddled areas from the Black Sea and the Persian Gulf in the East to Budapest and the Balkans in the North and Algeria in North Africa in the West. As empires grow by conquest and consolidation, so Ottoman Empire continued to grow by conquest until it was halted at Vienna, modern Austria and finally defeated at Lepanto.

By 1700s and 1800s when the decaying empire fought Russia and resisted Greece agitation for freedom and independence, it was actually on its death throes. By the 1914 to the end of World War I in 1919, when it allied with Germany its disastrous end was cemented.

Two major empires created out of conquest and subjugation were France and Britain and the histories were ones of humongous violence, denial of freedom and socio-economic and political turmoil. Both empires ended in the logic of wars of conquests which the revolutionary wars and the World War I & II were as the people dusted themselves of the ashes of the wars to built a new society based on freedom, democracy and constitutionalism.

Freedom, democracy and constitutionalism have their logic of impelling any society that ignores them in favour of the logic of conquest, subjugation and autocracy.

And this fact of history litters pages of world history, be it Babylonians, Persia, Ottoman Turks France/Britain and even USSR. Let the reader be not disturbed that Nigeria is being compared to any of these world empires that had their places under the sun. The comparison is deliberate and for a purpose, and that is to warn that the calamity that befell each and every of these defunct empires might well be the lot of Nigeria if it persists in continuing on the trajectory of principles of conquest and subjugation and autocracy as the ruling principles.

In the first part of this essay, the attention of this country was drawn to the prevailing crisis of nationhood and the reason for that situation. The defective foundational structure, the autocratic constitutional framework, political infrastructure, socio-economic, political culture and praxis are well highlighted as the reasons for the present Nigeria crisis. And it is posited that without resolving these existential questions in a sincere and holistic manner the crisis will continue and may even work against the existence and continuance of Nigeria.

Not many people understand that Nigeria was conceived as an empire and operated as one. Just imagine how those that founded Nigeria handled it and related to it. Take Sir George Goldie who in organizing his trading activities in the Niger Delta region, comprising the present South-South Southeast and North central up to Lokoja perpetrated the crimes of fraudulent peace treaties and deployment of unspeakable violence against the communities to extract from them peace treaties and trading rights. His activities were compensated with grant of royal charter of his company, the Royal Niger Company.

It was this company that laid the evil foundation upon which Captain Lugard, later knighted and ultimately admitted to peerage succeeded to build his empire and adopted feudalism and autocracy to operate.

From Lugard above five governors; Clifford, Graeme-Thomson, Richard, Macpherson and Robertson ruled. At the end, they instituted an indigenous ruling caste acceptable to Britain and the beats go on.

Due to the principles of conquest and subjugation, Biafra War was fought to keep and maintain this British contraption whereas an indigenous solution in Aburi Accord thought out by the military leaders were unacceptable to Britain and it was broken thereby leading to Biafra War.

President Olusegun Obasanjo in his books maintains that if Nigerian leaders were left alone by neo-imperial powers that the crisis of 1966/1967 would not have resulted in Biafra War.

The only hope is in freeing Nigeria from its shackle of autocracy and prebendalism by restoring democratic and constitutional framework agreed by the people

But neo imperial powers thought otherwise and plunged Nigeria into war that consumed millions of people and destroyed property worth trillions. Nigeria has been in crisis since Independence till date. Whether the rulers understand this fact is not clear.

This is because the rulers have been behaving as if they are dealing with a normal situation. Each succeeding ruler comes and goes and the rot remains. Gowon prides himself as having kept Nigeria together in unity of structure but certainly not of the people for the people are more divided now than they were before and after Independence.

Murtala Mohammed and his legacy pride themselves as the ruler who followed Lugard’s line and even made Lugardian principles more permanent as he resuscitated the Indirect Rule System in his 1976 Uniform Local Government Reforms and the feudal land tenure system of the Northern Region was Christened Land Use Decree, 1978 and imposed on Nigeria.

Also, the removal of the Federal Capital from Lagos to the North was accomplished by Murtala Mohammed who instead of locating it at Kaduna as Lugard had wished located it in North Central community of Abuja.

Shehu Shagari with his NPN showed Nigerians that the Gowonic corruption which Murtala Mohammed capitalized on to overthrow him was a directive principle of state policy. Muhammadu Buhari in his messianic obduracy played the game of nepotism but Babangida and his clique saw through his scheme and overthrew him.

Babangida’s guise of teaching Nigerian’s democracy, he ruled for nearly nine years and at the end annulled a presidential election, the only election ever conducted on actual or real demographics. Shonekan was imposed but military generals led by Abacha removed him and took over power.

For five years, Abacha taught Nigerians guided democracy that would have transformed him as life president but the owners of Nigeria’ removed him through a form of death that forensic laboratory said was natural. Of course, MKO Abiola joined him to pave way for Abdulsalam Abubakar who installed General Obasanjo.

General Obasanjo spent eight years paying foreign debts accumulated by Shagari and Northern military rulers. He thought corruption was Nigeria’s problem and expended humongous amount of time and resources fighting it to no avail.

He installed Yar’Adua whose death resulted in Jonathan who frolicked at Aso Rock Palace and was forced out by General Buhari. In revenge of his overthrow by his military colleagues, he dusted up his ethnic and religious agenda of ‘Fulanisation’, nepotism and Sharia truncated in 1985 and after his eight year is by general verdict; years of locust.

He installed Tinubu whose economic policy has turned Nigeria upside down. But he promises renewed hope. But who will tell him that there is no hope in his renewed hope. The only hope is in freeing Nigeria from its shackle of autocracy and prebendalism by restoring democratic and constitutional framework agreed by the people. Nothing more, nothing less!