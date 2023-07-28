Nigerian Coy Celebrates 9 Years As Major Exporter Of Agro-Products

A Nigerian company, Neveah Limited, has celebrated nine years of successfully exporting locally produced commodities to over 15 countries, thus promoting the Nigerian brand to the world.

Chairman of the company, Mr Ibidapo Lawal in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, noted that since its incorporation in 2014, the company has left no stone unturned in making sure it makes a huge impact in the commodities sector in Nigeria, sourcing the best quality indigenously Nigerian products and exporting them at the best rate possible.

Lawal who noted that the company has grown from a one-man business to become an employer of labour with over 70 staff, gave assurances that the company was poised towards using Nigerian commodities to turn around the export and manufacturing sector.

He said: “Since 2014 when we started, we have been able to sell various products including base and minor metals and Agricultural products, all locally sourced, to major off-takers in over 15 countries around the world. We currently source and operate from almost all the geopolitical zones in Nigeria”, a statement from the company said.

“In 2022, we were awarded the Best Sectoral Exporters of Solid Minerals by Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and was most recently ranked 18th out of Financial Times’ ranking of the 100 fastest growing companies in Nigeria.

“We have secured UEBT/RA Certification for dried split ginger and are currently in the works for securing the same for hibiscus flower”, the company said.

“We have investor grade ratings with Data Pro, Agusto, and Co. This goes to show that our commitment to excellence, personal and business development, and best practices has remained unwavering over the years.

“The journey has been anything but smooth, but we would not have it any other way because a smooth sea never made skilled sailors. It is humbling, exhilarating, and encouraging to reminisce on how far we have come as an organisation, and we promise to remain one of the companies to look out for in the commodities, exports, and manufacturing sectors.

“We would like to use this opportunity to thank our board, staff, service providers, investors, and stakeholders. It has been a pleasure to walk this path assured of your support. We look forward to what the future holds as we forge on.”