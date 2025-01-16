Nigerian Correctional Service to Recruit 5,000 Personnel

Share

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) is to recruit 5,000 new personnel in 2025 as soon as the budget is passed.

Acting Comptroller General of the NCS, Mr. Sylvester Ndidi disclosed this Wednesday at a budget defence meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions led by Hon. Chinedu Ogar (APC, Ebonyi).

Ndidi informed that though the approval for the recruitment had been granted by the president in August 2024, the process was delayed due to a shortfall in funding, resulting in the inability of the NCS to meet the salary and allowance requirements for the new recruits.

He assured that the recruitment would proceed, contingent on the approval from the Civil Defence.

