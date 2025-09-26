Nigerian Copyright Commission Condemns Attack On Officers At Sabo Market

The Management of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has condemned the violent and unprovoked attack on its officers and personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who were providing security support during an anti-piracy operation at Sabo Market, Sagamu, Ogun State, on Thursday, 25th September 2025.

NCC, in a statement, said the enforcement team was ambushed shortly after identifying and impounding pirated books found in an unmarked shop in the market.

The statement signed by its Director, Public Affairs, Ijeoma Egbunike, reads: “The Commission commends the officers of both agencies for their restraint in the face of this provocation and salutes their gallantry and unwavering commitment to its renewed campaign against copyright piracy and the disruption of unwholesome activities that threaten Nigeria’s creative industries.

“Working with relevant authorities and the market executives, the Commission will ensure that those behind this brazen attack are identified and brought to book.

In addition to other offences, it is also an offence under the Copyright Act to obstruct, hinder, assault, or impede a Copyright Officer in the lawful performance of his duties or in the exercise of powers conferred by the Act.”

It further stated that the NCC “remains resolute in its mission to stem copyright piracy and guarantee that Nigerian creators enjoy the full benefits of their intellectual labour.

“We will not relent in fulfilling our statutory mandate, particularly at this time when the Federal Government is prioritising the creative and copyright-based industries for employment generation, wealth creation, and national development.

“We call on all stakeholders, market executives, community leaders, school proprietors, industry practitioners and members of the public to join forces with the Nigerian Copyright Commission in the fight against copyright piracy, in line with the national call for all hands to be on deck in our collective responsibility to build a greater and better Nigeria.”