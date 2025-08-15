Nigerian Consumers Deserve Better Protection

From the beginning of human civilization or organised society, the ultimate aim of government has been to ensure the security and welfare of the people. Even the Nigerian constitution in Section 14 places the security and welfare of the people as the priority of any government in the federation.

Security implies the condition of not being threatened, especially physically, psychologically, emotionally, or financially. In a similar vein, welfare means happiness and prosperity or well-being in any respect.

To protect Nigerian consumers from harm and guarantee their security and welfare, the Federal Government put in place a number of regulatory agencies like the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), National Agency For Foods, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Communications Commission (NCC) and Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) etc.

These agencies and commissions whose duties often overlap have various roles comprising but not limited to establishment of benchmarks or standards of service, product certification, enforcement and so on. With this array of regulatory agencies and commissions, one would presume that the Nigerian consumer is roundly protected from the menaces of shylock business men who want to do anything to make money, but that presumption is untrue.

Nigerian consumers are really endangered by the inability of the many regulatory agencies in the country to discharge their respective mandates. For instance, the NCC put Nigerians through the arduous procedures of biometric data registration of Global System Mobile number registration and even Bank Verification Number (BVN) registration.

All these were said to be veritable antidotes to kidnapping for ransom, theft, financial crimes and so on. Yes because for any GSM line to be active, it must have been registered with biometric data (face and thumb prints), as well as a known address and even National Identity Number of the registrant attached to it. The bank account opening process was also laden with biometric and verifiable identification data capture process.

However, it is unfortunate that in Nigeria, kidnapping for ransom and other financial crimes still go on with kidnappers negotiating their ransoms with victims’ families and relations with functional telephone lines that are often said to be untraceable because the lines were not registered. The questions to ask are: Who activated those lines? Is it not the responsibility of network providers to guard their system and subscriber identity module (SIM) cards from being used against Nigerians?

In the event of their system and SIM cards used to commit crimes and injure Nigerians, are they not supposed to be liable and to pay damages to their victims? In the banking sector, funds in people’s bank accounts are often emptied into other bank accounts said to belong to criminals otherwise known as hackers.

One would ask: Do those accounts not have BVN? Do those accounts not have passports, biometric data, NIN, addresses and utility bills of known addresses attached to them? The power sector is another area where Nigerians are daily exposed to unending criminal exploitations.

It is noteworthy that the Order on the Capping of Estimated Bills in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, 2020 made by NERC on February 20, 2020 abolished estimated billing for electricity consumers in Nigeria.

Consequently, Distribution Companies (DisCos) were expected to meter all customers by April 30, 2020. The order stated unambiguously that where any DISCO fails to fulfill the metering requirement, customers won’t be liable for estimated bills. Findings reveal that distribution companies have neither metered all consumers nor stopped estimated billing.

It is heartbreaking to watch innocent Nigerians harassed daily by agents of power providers to pay exorbitant estimated bills running beyond the victims’ respective earning powers. The Nigerian consumer has become increasingly defenceless in the marketplace, encountering many challenges that impugn their rights, welfare and security.

Nigerian consumers are indeed endangered species, requiring urgent attention and protection from regulatory bodies and the government. In another vein, the prevalence of substandard and counterfeit products in the market is a major reason for the vulnerability of Nigerian consumers. Many businesses prioritise profits over consumer safety.

Hence, they sell goods that are either fake or of poor quality. This not only deceives consumers but also poses significant health risks. For instance, the proliferation of fake drugs in the pharmaceutical market has led to numerous health complications and even deaths. Regulatory frameworks in Nigeria are often inadequate, allowing businesses to exploit consumers with impunity.

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and other regulatory agencies face significant challenges in enforcing regulations, and many businesses operate with little or no oversight. This regulatory lacunae encourages unscrupulous businesses to continue their exploitative practices.