Nigerian Comedy Awards Announces Call For Entries

The much-anticipated Nigeria Comedy Awards has finally opened the portal and announced the Call for Entry for a special voting category tagged “Revelation of the Year” through which an exceptional newcomer in Nigeria’s diverse comedy industry would be rewarded with a plaque and N1,000,000 cash.

Nigeria Comedy Awards, an annual glamorous event to honour the outstanding performers and projects in Nigeria’s robust comedy industry, is being organised by an experienced team headed by Event Producer, Bunmi Davies – Founder, Afrotainment; Project Consultant, Debbie Odutayo – Executive Director, Royal Roots Communication Network; and Executive Producers, Wale Adenuga Jnr. – Managing Director, Wale Adenuga Productions, and Wole Adenuga – Managing Director, WapTV.

According to Wole Adenuga, Co-Executive Producer, Nigeria Comedy Awards, “Since we started releasing teasers to promote the event, the feedback we have received has been really awesome; as millions of Nigerians, home and abroad, are really looking forward to celebrating with the nominees and winners.

The Revelation of the Year category is open to all new comedic performers including, but not limited to, Standup Comedy, Dance, Music, and Acting on TV, Movies, Skits, etc. and details on the entry process are available on Instagram: @NigeriaComedyAwards.

The full list of nominees for all 24 categories would be announced soon”. The maiden edition of Nigeria Comedy Awards is expected to take place on Sun- day 24th September 2023, at Eko Conference Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos State.