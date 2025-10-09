Nigerian Comedian Julius Agwu Loses Mother

Stand-up comedian and actor Julius Agwu has announced the passing of his mother.

In an emotional video, Agwu reflected on the irreplaceable void left by his mother fondly called “Mama Gee”, stating that she had gone to be with the Lord and would be dearly missed.

He wrote: “My dearest mother has gone to be with the Lord Mama Gee, you will be dearly missed. Rest in peace.”

The 52-year-old entertainer, known for his infectious humor and resilience after battling a brain tumor in 2015, captured a tender moment with his mother in the clip.

Fans flooded the post with condolences, praising Agwu’s strength and offering prayers for his family.

This loss comes amid a challenging period for Agwu, who has often credited his mother’s unwavering support during his health struggles.