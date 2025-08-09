Nigerian Coastal States Demand Harmonisation Of Maritime Laws

All the coastal states in the country under the aegis of the Nigerian International Coastal Border Platform have called on relevant authorities to expedite the harmonisation of all maritime laws, including the Suppression of Privacy and other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act, to ensure better implementation.

The states comprising Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, Ondo and Lagos State also called for the establishment of a workable community surveillance and intelligence sharing framework in all coastal security operations.

Presenting a 10-point communique at the end of its inaugural summit in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Chairman of the Platform and Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, stressed the need for awareness on maritime safety and security.

According to the Platform, such awareness will not only foster a culture of compliance with national and international laws but also help the country to optimally harness its potential in the blue economy.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Bayelsa Deputy Governor, at the weekend, Mr Doubara Atasi, said the Platform also advocated dedication of a percentage of revenue from maritime taxes and crude oil exports to coastal security funding.

The group also called for investments in maritime transport services to stimulate economic activities between coastal communities bordering the Atlantic Ocean and neighbouring countries.

It said: “The need for a healthy maritime environment and effective maritime border governance to combat pollution, protect mangroves and prevent degradation that could lead to economic hardship and insecurity.

“Taking advantage of the African Integrated Border Governance Strategy and the African Continental Free Trade Zone to boost cross-border trade between coastal communities and neighbouring countries.

“Integrate climate change resilience on Maritime Border policies *Increase provision of social infrastructure in coastal communities*Establishment of a cross-border platform for regular engagement between coastal communities and neighbouring countries.”

Declaring the summit opened, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, commended the deputy governors forming the Platform, noting that there are lots of challenges facing Nigeria’s coastal states, which must be addressed.

On his part, the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, expressed optimism that the activities of the Platform will not only foster border governance but also proffer solutions to disputes along coastal boundaries.

Others who spoke at the summit include the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Sen. Akon Eyakenyi, Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Director-General of the National Boundary Commission, Surv. Adamu Adaji, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogana, Prof. Enefiok Essien, SAN, among others, listed several benefits of effective management of the coastal border of the country.