Nigerian Coach Sells Osimhen’s Boots

Assistant coach of Anambra-based Nigeria National League side, Solution FC, Olisa Ezeasor, has sold the pair of boots gifted to him by Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

New Telegraph reports that Ezeasor put the boots up for sale at N1m, barely two months after he was gifted by Osimhen.

The Super Eagles striker last wore the boots when he scored a hat-trick for Nigeria in the last 2026 World Cup qualifying series against the Benin Republic.

Eseasor sold the boots to a football administrator, Fola Olatunji-David, for an undisclosed fee. According to him, he needed the money for business.

“Officially putting this boot up for sale. Price: One million naira only. Size: 44/45. Money needed to support my personal business,” Eseasor posted on Saturday.

On Sunday, he returned with an update on the sale and also announced a giveaway of N250,000 from the proceeds.

“Update: Boot bold. Purchased by Fola Olatunji-David. Price: undisclosed.

“In order to give back to my mutual community, who have been active under my posts since my small fame in this space, I’ll be doing a giveaway worth N250,000. N10,000 for 25 persons.

Follow my account, on my post notification, and comment with a screenshot of my post notification. I’ll select winners from the comments. Entries start now.”

Eseasor was gifted the boots in September after he hailed the striker for boosting Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes with a hat-trick against the Benin Republic.

His club, Solution FC, lost their league game 2-0 against 2025 President Federation Cup finalists, Abakaliki FC, on Saturday, a result that saw the coach lament what he calls partial officiating in the league.