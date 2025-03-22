Nigerian church still needs unity –Cleric

Share

Presiding Overseer, Christ To The Nations Ministries, Rev. David Amosun, has called on Nigerian Christians to dwell more on unity and evangelising the nation and the world.

The reason for division and disparity, he noted is because “we have emphasised the non-essentials above the essentials and because of this, our gap of division kept widening. But, every time we sit down on the non-essential, then we begin to find ourselves not agreeing. Our unity may not be at the highest level, but God has been keeping the church to come to unity, especially in Nigeria.”

He decried the unscriptural practices in some churches in Africa, saying, “There are all manner of things people do in the name of Christianity that do not have basis in the scripture. God has helped the church in Africa, especially in Nigeria. We have grown, somehow, we are losing ground in some things.”

Amosun, who also called for seeking genuine repentance over ephemeral possessions, said, “Some believe, the gospel is, if you are born again, you will have more money. But, that is not the gospel, it is just a product that can come, like healing is also a product that comes with being born again. Prosperity and abundance are all products that come with being born again. The real thing is the salvation of the soul.”

He implored churches to forget their differences, and come together on the basis that “Jesus died for our sins. He rose again for our justification, He sent the Holy Spirit to empower us to preach the gospel, and He is coming back again.”

Adding: “It does not matter whether you are a Catholic, a Pentecostal, or a Baptist, we all agree Jesus is coming back again. This is our goal at Christ To The Nations Ministry, to mobilise the entire church within a particular village, community, city, nation, to take the gospel to the people.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

