Nigerian Church Lends Voice As Pope Stirs Hornet’s Nest

The news of the Catholic Pope’s approval of blessings to same-sex couples was greeted with global condemnations even as the Nigerian church again stated her stance on the subject. Following the announcement of the approval, many wondered whether or not if the church was in a turmoil. They also wondered the fate of Christianity viewing that a leading Christian voice finally gave in to the pressure of those pressing for normalcy of the same-sex relationship cum union.

As Bishops and Priests even in the Catholic Church kicked at the development, some already started aligning and announced their stand with the Pope. Suffice to say were questions whether the Catholic Church in Nigeria will accept blessing same sex marriage? How do the Bishops and Priests see the directive in view of the Catholic Church’s position on same sex marriage and women ordination? Also, seeing that same sex marriage, gay, les- bianism is punishable under Nigerian law.

Between the Pope and Nigeria, who will they obey? Meanwhile, Sunday Telegraph was able to speak with some clerics on this. Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu, National Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) did not mince words as he stated:”The Pope is not Christ and not the head of Christianity in the world, he is only the head of a denomination which is the Catholic Church. I strongly doubt if the Pope will say that, if it is true he said that he is only speaking for himself and his denomination.

“The Bible is clear on marriage being between a man and a woman, it is sacrosanct. The Bible is not open to editing, you do not edit the Bible to suit you whether you are a Bishop, and the word of God is eternally settled in heaven. I do not respect the position of the Pope and I strongly believe he was misquoted.” General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William kumuyi in his response to the question at a press conference days ago shared that the church will obey God’s stance on marriage.

“The Lord Jesus told us to go into the world, teach all nations and baptising them in the name of the father, the son and the holy Ghost, and he said teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you and he said I am with you till the end of the world. “He also said heaven and earth shall pass away but his word will not pass away. We stand obedient and submissive to the words of Christ as we carry on with the words of Christ that says a man and a woman that should be joined together in marriage until death do us part. It is on this we will always stand.”

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, The Most Rev. Adewale Martins speaking through the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu told Sunday Telegraph that the blessing for same-sex couples is to seek mercy for them as he stressed that marriage in the Catholic Church is only for a man and woman who are of age and have gone through the preparations and scrutiny that qualify them to go into holy Matrimony.