Nigerian Christian Youths Unite For National Transformation

The National Youth Wing of the Christian Council of Nigeria (YOWICCN) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting unity, peace, and selfless service in Nigeria.

The Christian Youths made their commitment during the 4th Leadership Retreat and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, held at St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral, Gombe State where, Christian youth leaders, clergy, and stakeholders from across Nigeria gathered to reflect on the call to stewardship in faith, leadership, and national development.

The Retreat with the theme, “Faithful Steward,” emphasized the need for Christian youths to be at the forefront of promoting unity, peace, and selfless service in their communities and the nation at large.

YOWICCN National Youth Leader, Barr. Ekpa Emmanuel Attai in a Communique he signed and issued at the end of the retreat called on all Christian youths to rise above challenges and be the change agents Nigeria needs.

The retreat resolved to commit to faithful stewardship, advocacy for national transformation, promotion of unity and collaboration, moral and ethical leadership, and spiritual and capacity development.

The Participants at the retreat identified numerous challenges facing Nigeria, including moral decline, disunity, economic hardship, social injustice, and the lack of opportunities for youth participation in governance and nation-building.

The Christian Youths group also resolved to strengthen interdenominational unity, working together as one body in Christ to advance the mission of the Church in Nigeria.

New Telegraph report that the Keynote speaker during the retreat and the Anglican Bishop of Gombe Diocese Rt. Rev. Cletus A. Tambari emphasized the importance of Christian youths being faithful stewards, upholding integrity, responsibility, and accountability in their various spheres of influence.

