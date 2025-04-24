Nigerian, Chinese Firms Sign $2.5bn Steel Project Agreement

Share

In a major move to boost Nigeria’s steel industry, Chart & Capstone Integrated Ltd and China’s Sinomach-HE have signed a financial and technical agreement for the development of a steel production plant in Nigeria.

The project to be operated in Kogi and Delta states is valued at $2.5 billion. The signing ceremony took place recently at Sinomach’s headquarters in Deyang, Sichuan Province, China.

The Chairman/CEO of Chart & Capstone, Chief Immanuel Abel Edijala, and his counterpart, Lou Xiangdong, Chief of Sinomach-HE’s Chengdu Representative Office, signed the agreement.

The event was witnessed by the Director General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, Joseph Tegbe, and Dr. Ilesanmi Abiodun Bakare, Acting Consul General of Nigeria in Shanghai.

The project aims to process Nigeria’s iron ore into finished steel products locally, reducing the country’s dependence on imports and supporting industrial growth.

Financial close and groundbreaking is projected for the fourth quarter of 2025, with equipment installation starting in early 2026.

The partnership reflects growing economic cooperation between Nigeria and China and is expected to create thousands of jobs, drive infrastructure development, and promote longterm economic advancement in Nigeria.

