Nigerian, Chinedu Okoro, Emerges Governor Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation, UK

Share

A Nigerian, Chinedu Okoro, popularly known as Larry Popo, has been elected as governor of the Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the East Midlands, United Kingdom.

The election of Okoro, who hails from Uvuru in the Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria, is a significant milestone.

In his address after the election, he expressed deep gratitude for the support he received and also used the opportunity to outlined his vision for the future in his new leadership role.

The Council of Governors plays a crucial role in representing the interest of members, staff, and the public, ensuring that the Trust’s Board of Directors is accountable to the communities it serves.

Governors are involved in strategic planning and contribute to the development and delivery of services.

Share

Please follow and like us: