Nigerian Children Urge FG To Implement Violence-Free School Policy

Share

The Speaker of the National Children’s Parliament, Progress Friday Umoh, has called on the Federal Government to fully implement the National Policy on Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Schools across the country.

Umoh made the appeal during a joint press briefing organized by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, in collaboration with Save the Children International, to commemorate the 2025 International Children’s Day celebration in Abuja.

Speaking on 2025 theme, “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation,” the young speaker described it as timely and relevant.

“We need to see the National Policy on Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Schools implemented — not just on paper, but in practice, in every school and every state,” Umoh stated. “A child cannot learn in fear or in a war zone. Safety in learning environments must be the standard, not the exception.”

She emphasized the need for the government to go beyond merely endorsing the Safe School Declaration and begin actual implementation, especially in crisis-prone areas.

“No child should sit in a classroom and wonder if they’ll make it home,” she said.

Umoh also highlighted the importance of strengthening child rights advocacy clubs, especially in underserved and rural communities, to promote inclusivity and child participation — a fundamental right of every child.

She commended the government for establishing the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education, and praised the Girl-Led Movement initiative supported by Save the Children International, which she said gave girls a platform to raise their voices and share lived experiences.

“More of such initiatives should be supported and scaled — including those for the boy child. We must not just be in conversations; we must be at the center of them,” she added.

In response, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, acknowledged the urgent threat posed by all forms of bullying — physical, emotional, cyber, and institutional — to children’s development, mental health, and safety.

She noted that the domestication of the Child Rights Act (2003) across all 36 states mandates the protection of children from all forms of violence. The National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence-Free Schools (2021) also obligates schools to report bullying incidents and proactively ensure safe learning environments.

Despite these frameworks, the Minister lamented the ongoing reports of bullying in schools, describing it as a systemic issue.

“Bullying undermines the very essence of education — which should be inclusive, equitable, and safe — and causes lasting psychological harm to both victims and perpetrators,” she said.

She cited global statistics indicating that over 246 million children experience bullying annually, with Africa accounting for 25% to 44.5% of cases. In Nigeria, 51.9% of adolescent students report being bullied, and 27.9% admit to bullying others — with 75% of incidents occurring in classrooms.

The Minister further decried the broader challenges Nigerian children face, including trafficking, forced labour, child marriage, domestic abuse, ritual killings, and abandonment.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria has made strong national and international commitments that prioritize the welfare and wellbeing of our children,” she said.

She urged parents to nurture with wisdom, discipline with love, listen attentively, and lead by example, while calling for stronger collaboration in advancing child protection and development.

Also speaking, the Country Director of Save the Children International, Duncan Harvey, stressed that addressing bullying is central to upholding children’s rights.

“Parents must foster open conversations with their children and promote meaningful child participation in tackling the challenges they face,” he said.

Share