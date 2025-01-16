Nigerian Children Have Bright Future – Lagos Lawmaker

Share

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Bonu Solomon Saanu, has described Nigerian schoolchildren as a source of hope for the future of the country.

Saanu, who represents Badagry Constituency 1, expressed optimism that the country will not lack effective leaders in the future after he visited schools in his constituency recently.

According to the lawmaker, the working visit to the schools was an opportunity for him to understand their challenges and progress.

“The main motive for the visit is to keep the children inspired and in check, letting them know that they can be whoever they want to be in future.

“The visit was to make the children relate with me, find me as an example of what they would want to grow up to be and instill a sense of seriousness and focus on themselves.

“It also afforded me the opportunity to introduce them to the values of good governance in Lagos,” Saanu said.

The lawmaker further had an interactive session with teachers while promising effective representation of the constituency.

“I’m thrilled to say that my visit to the schools left me with renewed hope and confidence in the future of leaders from Badagry.

“The potential is huge and I’m excited to see these young minds grow and develop into compassionate and effective leaders and I commend our working Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his focus on education in the state.”

